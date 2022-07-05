Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie weather warnings and flood alerts

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 6 2022 - 10:45pm, first published July 5 2022 - 11:59pm
Bain Bridge at Wauchope on Wednesday night. Photo: NSW SES Wauchope Unit

Thursday, 8.40am: The Wauchope SES Unit has advised that the bridge on King Creek Rd is currently underwater. Bain Bridge is also closed. Motorists are to use alternative routes.

Local News

