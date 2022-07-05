Port Macquarie News

All-Star Port City Breakers dominate representative Group 3 sides

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richie Roberts will captain the Indigenous All Stars in Sunday's clash at Kempsey.

It would be easier to name which Port City players aren't involved in Sunday's Group 3 rugby league Indigenous All Stars fixture at Kempsey than those who are.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.