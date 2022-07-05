It would be easier to name which Port City players aren't involved in Sunday's Group 3 rugby league Indigenous All Stars fixture at Kempsey than those who are.
The Breakers have the best representation out of any club in the competition with 12 players selected to take their place in either the All Stars or Indigenous All Stars sides.
While a number of players have withdrawn with a litany of reasons ranging from work commitments to holidays, Breakers captain Richie Roberts said the match still deserved a place on the calendar.
"I think it's a good concept," he said.
"For me personally, it's better as a pre-season game instead of mid-season because you'll get more players available, but it's definitely not meaningless.
"It's good to show a lot of talent in the group."
Roberts acknowledged he was looking forward to fulfilling a leadership role with a youthful Indigenous side alongside five teammates including Cuban Piper, Jake Hazard, Tyler Roberts, Conrad Lardner and Willy Lockwood.
"It's about giving back to the next generation of boys coming through," Roberts said.
"It's a very young side this year with no Piper, Dumas, Ant Cowan, Mal Webster... all those older boys.
"I'll provide a bit of leadership which is a big thing because I won't be around for much longer so it's good to give back to the younger kids."
Jesse Douglas was originally selected, but had to withdraw due to holidays.
Roberts was also looking forward to seeing what teenage teammates Aston Pollard and Nick Smith had to show.
He admitted their club form with the Breakers would improve after they earned their first Group 3 senior representative jumpers.
"It's always good to get a rep feather in your cap," he said.
"It just goes to show a lot of the boys are playing good footy and it's clear to see which is good. It's good reward for them."
Roberts said he relished the opportunity to be a role model not only on the field, but in the community as well.
"As long as I'm setting the right example, I don't mind being a role model for the younger generation coming through," he said.
"I've been involved not only in the rugby league community, but also the Kempsey community for years with some of the younger kids in the schools."
The Group will hold a meeting on Wednesday night at 6pm to discuss options for an alternative weekend the match can be played on if the Verge Street venue is unplayable as a result of forecast wet weather.
Group 3 All-Stars: Ethan Cooper (Macleay Valley), Dylan Adams (Port Sharks), Jake Kelly (Port City), Kurt Durbridge (Port City), Keiran Gainsford (Port City), Nicholas Smith (Port City), Aston Pollard (Port City), Dylan Clark (Port Sharks), Zac Colemane (Wauchope), Aaron Groom (Wingham), Nick Beacham (Wingham), Nathan Campbell, Simon Fokes, Riley Glover, Blake English, Aaron Hill, Ronald Uhlia (all Forster-Tuncurry).
Indigenous All-Stars: Isaiah Barker, Ethan Thompson, Tirell Dungay, Miles Mongta, Harold Thompson ( all Macleay Valley), Cuban Quinlan-Piper, Jake Hazard, Tyler Roberts, Conrad Lardner, Richie Roberts, Jesse Douglas, William Lockwood (all Port City), Trae Clark (Taree City), Beau Lowry, Greg Davis (Forster), Nelson Young and Tyrell Scott (Wauchope),
