There's never been a more tempting time to ditch the morning commute.
In Port Macquarie the average price for regular unleaded has hit 209 cents per litre, while the average in Kempsey is 210.9.
And unfortunately there's no end in sight, according to NRMA spokesperson Bridget Ahern.
"Like most cities and towns across Australia, Port Macquarie drivers are currently paying record prices for fuel," she said.
According to the NSW Government's Fuel Check website, there is a 10 cent unleaded petrol price difference between the cheapest and most expensive petrol station in the Port Macquarie-Hastings.
On Tuesday, July 5 the cheapest unleaded petrol was priced at 206.9 cents per litre at an Independent station on Gordon Street, Port Macquarie. The most expensive was being sold for 216.9 cents per litre at a BP station located on the corner of Pacific Highway and Oxley Highway.
Eight months ago the average price per litre for petrol across the Mid North Coast was $1.60.
Ms Ahern said global oil prices have been extremely volatile in 2022.
"The price of Mogas - the key international benchmark price for Australia - has risen around 60 per cent since the start of the year," she said.
"So that goes some way to explain the eye-watering prices drivers are now paying for fuel."
The NRMA attributes the record high prices to numerous factors, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
Ms Ahern said the summer holiday season in the northern hemisphere is also driving up demand, as more families are using their car for trips.
The NRMA is urging motorists to do their research.
"We know cost of living pressures are mounting, so when it comes to filling up the car, don't pay any more than you have to," Ms Ahern said.
"Do your homework and make sure you know where to fill up.
"A 10c per litre saving can put $5 back in your pocket, and in this climate, every dollar counts."
The My NRMA app and the FuelCheck app both have the data of where motorists can find the best deal in their area.
For more information on FuelCheck and to download the app please visit fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au/app
