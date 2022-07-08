Port Macquarie News

60 years on: Remembering Port Macquarie's tornado which killed three

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
July 8 2022 - 6:00pm
This photograph was on the front page of the Port Macquarie News on July 10, 1962 with the headline - Three Men Killed in Town's Worst Disaster. Inset, Flattened building in Gordon Street, 1962.

In a matter of minutes a "freak" act of nature flattened buildings, tore down power poles and claimed the lives of three men on July 9, 1962.

