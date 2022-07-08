60 years on: Remembering Port Macquarie's tornado which killed three

In a matter of minutes a "freak" act of nature flattened buildings, tore down power poles and claimed the lives of three men on July 9, 1962.
The Port Macquarie 1962 tornado started as two water spouts - one off Oxley Beach and another at Flynn's Beach.
The waterspouts reached the coast and swept across a narrow section of town.
The three men killed in the disaster were in a double-storey building being erected on Gordon Street when it collapsed. Harold O'Sullivan, Albert Dacker and Albert Cross were killed during the incident.
Eyewitnesses watched the tornado rip across Hill Street and Port Macquarie High School before it tore through Gordon Street and into West Port Macquarie.
Retired Port Macquarie teacher Richard Grimmond was on playground duty at Port Macquarie High School when the tornado came ashore.
"The students came running up to me saying 'look at the waterspout close to shore'," he said.
"There was a huge column of swirling water, just beyond the waves and it was slowly moving closer.
"The tops of the pine trees in its path touched the ground and we felt seaweed hitting our faces."
The now 95-year-old said teachers and students sheltered in the school canteen for protection.
"It ripped off the whole roof of the Industrial Arts block and sucked it up into the sky," he said.
"Then it went past the main classroom block and sucked out every window, covering the whole playground with broken glass.
Mr Grimmond said as the tornado went through town, the sky was filled with sheets of corrugated iron from people's roofs.
"As they came down, they wrapped around the tall TV antennas we had at the time and bent them over," he said.
"People lost their washing, their fowls and even their pets.
"As the tornado rushed up Gordon Street, it not only sucked the glass out of the many shop fronts, but all the contents of the shops as well."
Mr Grimmond said he also remembers the two-storey building on Gordon street that collapsed and killed the three men.
"The tornado then roared its way towards Wauchope, leaving a path of destruction through the trees until its force was dissipated," he said.
The destruction caused by the tornado prompted council to open an appeal to give immediate assistance to those in need.
In following editions of the Port Macquarie News headlines such as "Town's worst disaster" appeared, along with stories and accounts of bravery and community support following the disaster.
"Quite a few older residents still remember the tornado that struck Port Macquarie in 1962," Mr Grimmond said.
