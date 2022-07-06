William 'Uncle Bill' O'Brien says communication is key when it comes to consultation on a new model for Aboriginal joint management of NSW national parks.
Uncle Bill said the Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council hadn't been briefed about the announcement, which was made by the NSW Government on Monday, July 4.
Consultation on the model is still at an early stage.
"We need to take it to the Board (Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council), put it out into the community and get feedback on it," Uncle Bill said.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said a new model could lead to the handback of title to all NSW national parks, which cover nearly 10 per cent of NSW, over a 15 to 20 year period.
"Already, more than 30 per cent of the NSW national parks estate is covered by joint management, but Aboriginal people currently hold title or native title to just over four per cent of it," Mr Griffin said.
"This is putting Aboriginal land management and stewardship at the heart of our efforts to conserve our precious environment and care for Country."
The consultation process is expected to take 18 months and will involve engagement with Aboriginal communities and a broad range of stakeholders that have an interest in national parks.
"If we communicate with them and everything goes really well, then the future is looking very bright," Uncle Bill said.
Minister Griffin said expanding Aboriginal joint management will be a significant, practical step towards Reconciliation and Closing the Gap targets because it enhances opportunities for Aboriginal employment and businesses.
Uncle Bill said increased employment opportunities will help Aboriginal families doing it tough.
It's hoped the new model will also strengthen the role of Aboriginal people in decision-making, cultural heritage protection and park management.
For more information on the consultation process and existing joint management arrangements in NSW national parks, visit https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/topics/parks-reserves-and-protected-areas/park-management/community-engagement/aboriginal-joint-management-model-consultation
