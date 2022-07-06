Port United might need to send a request in to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council regarding a synthetic pitch being developed at Dixie Park.
It comes after they banged in six second-half goals on the way to a 7-0 hammering of Northern Storm on Saturday.
If United could play on a synthetic pitch every week, they would emerge as a dark horse for the 2022 title although some might argue they still are after Saturday's 45-minute clinic.
"We were able to pretty much pass goals into the back of the net which was very rewarding," coach Adam Bruest said.
In four games on Coffs Harbour's pristine synthetic fields the Port Macquarie side has scored 19 goals - more than half their season tally - for two wins, a draw and a loss.
The loss was a hard-fought 2-1 defeat at the hands of undefeated ladder leaders Coffs City United.
United has found the back of the net only 14 more times in their remaining seven completed matches this season.
"On a synthetic pitch the boys back their rhythm," Bruest said.
"We definitely feel comfortable on a synthetic pitch which is testament to the boys because they know how to pass the ball cleanly and precisely. We've shown what we can do to teams."
The second-half clinic was in stark contrast to back-to-back performances at Dixie Park at the beginning of June when they only scored one goal in 180 minutes despite creating countless chances.
It was a similar story in a 3-2 defeat to Coffs Coast last weekend, but Bruest would have felt vindicated in his unwavering belief that the goals would soon come.
"It can be hard to keep the boys motivated when you put in so much effort and get no reward, but we put that behind us now and hopefully it's onwards and upwards... hopefully," he said.
"We do look a lot better on synthetics though I must admit."
Matt Broderick scored a hat-trick and fellow striker Matt Bale finished with a brace while Josh Casey and Jamie Duncan also got on the scoresheet.
"I know once a couple of our strikers start hitting the back of the net it's going to continue so hopefully we can keep it going now," Bruest said.
