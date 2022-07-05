Port Macquarie News

Port Saints precariously placed as 2022 Coastal Premier League Men's finals loom on the horizon

July 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's important for Port Saints not to count their points before they have them against their name.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.