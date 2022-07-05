It's important for Port Saints not to count their points before they have them against their name.
The Port Macquarie side currently sit in a precarious eighth position on the Coastal Premier League Men's ladder following Saturday's 1-all draw with Sawtell.
Upon further investigation, however, Saints are five points adrift of third-placed Bellingen with two games in hand.
Coach Ollie King agreed their current ladder placing was where they deserved to be although he was hopeful the team could make their move in coming weeks with catch-up fixtures to be played.
"Obviously it's nowhere near where we want to be," he said of their current ladder position.
"We want to be top four well and truly, but that being said... we've dropped points where we shouldn't have, so our position on the ladder is all on us.
"It is [a true reflection] because that's where we are, but we've got a few games in hand so if you add those and give us points for the ones we've got, we're a bit higher."
They could be left to rue two dropped points after Sawtell's last-gasp equaliser at Findlay Park.
"We scored in the 85th minute and they scored in about the 90th minute so it felt like a loss for sure," King said.
"Three points would have been good from a ladder perspective, but we'll see how we go. We're still not in a terrible position, but we've got some tough fixtures ahead."
Ben Oakley again found the back of the net in what was starting to become a problem for Saints' attack.
If he doesn't score the goals there are questions around who will.
"That's part of our problem," King said.
