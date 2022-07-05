Swimming North Coast's largest-ever contingent of 77 swimmers from across 14 clubs headed to Sydney for the 2022 NSW Country Short Course Championships from July 1-3.
They returned with a bag full of medals after entering in a total of 378 events and 11 relays.
The last two years COVID has put paid to no participation at all; going back to 2019 the area had 47 swimmers from 13 clubs enter 252 events.
Swimmers seem eager to get in a swim.
Wauchope's Morgan Jean finished with three bronze medals in the multiclass division in the 50-metre freestyle, 100-metre backstroke and 100-metre freestyle events.
Port Macquarie's Zara Phillips also claimed a bronze medal in the 200-metre backstroke.
Also at the beginning of the last session a NAIDOC relay was swum with swimmers representing many different Aboriginal cultures and swimming clubs from across the state.
Teams were named after water animals and derived from the Dharug Language- the traditional language of the Wann-gal people on whose land the competition took place.
