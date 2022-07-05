Port Macquarie News

Toldyas I'm Lucky scores on rain-shortened day at Port Macquarie Race Club

By Rod Fuller
Updated July 5 2022 - 12:21am, first published 12:10am
Ray Spokes. Photo: supplied

The victory by Toldyas I'm Lucky in the Fisher's Plumbing Plus Maiden Plate was a favourable result for punters before consistent showers provided a premature conclusion to racing at Port Macquarie on Saturday.

