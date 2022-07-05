The victory by Toldyas I'm Lucky in the Fisher's Plumbing Plus Maiden Plate was a favourable result for punters before consistent showers provided a premature conclusion to racing at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
Overnight rain on a winter track that hadn't fully recovered from the drenching earlier in the year forced stewards to downgrade the surface to the heavy range on race morning, but officials were confident the meeting would be conducted successfully.
Unfortunately, persistent showers in the hours preceding the program did present some concern and following the third event, jockeys expressed issues with the continuing steady rain providing visibility concerns and the affect this was having on the surface.
Stewards and officials agreed, and the balance of the meeting was abandoned due to inclement weather, safety concerns and the state of the track.
Trogan Prince was resuming from a spell after losing his jockey in running at Tuncurry in January at his second start, but the Matthew Robinson trained gelding scored a shock win in the opening event.
While the opposition elected to move towards the grandstand rail, Shayleigh Ingelse was content to travel close to the fence before driving son of Hallowed Crown clear to score by around two lengths.
Victory was sweet for punters who were able to claim the triple figure quote on offer for Trogan Prince with the gelding able to survive the finishing effort of Gucci Sliders with Whatever it Takes holding on for third prize.
Cherokee Cherry was the pre post favourite but was tightened for room when Ben Looker angled for the run down the centre of the track and failed to fire over the concluding stages.
Looker rode the popular pick in the following race, but Woburn Abbey was no match for the efforts of Three Penny Opera when Danny Peisley drove the Peter and Gaye Ball trained filly to the early lead before careering away to score a comprehensive win.
Toldyas I'm Lucky was ridden confidently by Ray Spokes in the final event run and the daughter of Divine Prophet was able to kick clear from Cambridge Rules and Last Descend in the home straight before withstanding the finishing run of Waipio to score.
The effort of Waipio was full of merit as Maddie Owen was disappointed for clear galloping room down the home running before hooking back towards the rails to take ground from ultimate winner.
The Port club would like to thank Fishers Plumbing for their continued support together with their associated naming rights sponsors which included Rinnai, Timberline, Dux Hot Water, Kembla Copper, and Rheem.
The next race meeting scheduled at the circuit is on Monday 1st August with a seven-event program offering prizemoney of $175,000 following a recent increase by Racing NSW.
A reminder the feature race meeting for the club is approaching rapidly with the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup highlighting a wonderful day of racing set for October 7.
Massive prizemoney of half a million dollars is up for grabs for the club's premier meeting of the year with the cup shaping up as one of the best as it provides the opportunity for successful connections to contest the $2 million Big Dance at Randwick in November.
The carnival will continue on Saturday with the annual Steeline fixture with a strong program catering for most classes of horses.
