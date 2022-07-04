Port Macquarie News

Design complete for Port Macquarie Base Hospital's new helipad

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
July 4 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government has allocated $8.3 million in the 2022-2023 financial year to progress the Port Macquarie Base Hospital helipad relocation and car park project. Photo: file

The design is complete for a new helipad at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.