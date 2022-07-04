The design is complete for a new helipad at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
A spokesperson for Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said a competitive tender process for the works is underway.
The helipad will be relocated from grounds at the side of the hospital to the rooftop of the emergency department.
The land currently used for the helipad will be converted into additional car-parking.
Parking spaces at the hospital are in demand.
The NSW Budget included an allocation of $8.3 million in the 2022-2023 financial year to progress the helipad relocation and car park project.
Port Macquarie Base Hospital is a major referral hospital for the Hastings Macleay Clinical Network which provides specialist services to people in the Port Macquarie-Hastings and Kempsey local government areas.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
