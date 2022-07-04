Celebrating Birpai culture and truth-telling this NAIDOC Week

The culture and history of the Birpai people will be celebrated over the coming days as part of NAIDOC Week 2022.
The week of cultural celebration started on Monday (July 4) morning with a moving flag raising ceremony at Town Green.
During Uncle Bill O'Brien's Welcome to Country, he spoke of the importance of this week for Birpai people.
"On behalf of the NAIDOC committee I say thank you and I look forward to a fantastic week," he said.
"It's our turn to show what our community is and enjoy it together."
The ceremony was led by the chairperson of the Bearlay Aboriginal Interagency, Donna Harper.
Bearlay is a network of Elders, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal community members and organisations who work together to address the needs of the local Aboriginal community and provide cultural guidance and recognition for Aboriginal projects.
"It is my privilege to be here today on beautiful Birpai Country for this significant and symbolic ceremony," Ms Harper said.
"NAIDOC is an extremely important week for us. It's a week where we encourage everyone to come together to learn and celebrate Aboriginal culture."
Ms Harper spoke of the importance of this week for Aboriginal people and culture.
"During this week we are able to guide and educate all young people about our cultural ways and fill in the gaps that sadly still exist in the school curriculum," she said.
"NAIDOC events provide an opportunity to invite everyone from all backgrounds to get involved in Aboriginal ceremonies and activities.
The goal of NAIDOC Week, Ms Harper said, is to bring people together in truth and work together for a respectful and reconciled future.
"Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! is this year's NAIDOC theme and it calls on us all to continue to fight for change and continue to rally around our Mob."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillor Rachel Sheppard also spoke at the ceremony on behalf of council.
"NAIDOC week is a very important time for Aboriginal communities. This is a time to celebrate the resilience, vibrance and the ongoing power of culture and contributions of Aboriginal communities," she said.
"I see this year's theme as a call to action for us to celebrate and also to not just say the words but to act.
"My hope is that through council's support of frank truth telling about the stories of Birpai Country and people, that we're going to be able to forge a future where we can all walk together."
The Hastings NAIDOC Committee have a number of events and activities planned throughout the week, locals are encouraged to contact the committee through their Facebook page for more information.
The NAIDOC Hastings Showcase Awards will also be held on July 16 at Rydges from 5.30pm.
