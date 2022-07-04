Port Macquarie News
Photos

Celebrating Birpai culture and truth-telling this NAIDOC Week

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 4 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The culture and history of the Birpai people will be celebrated over the coming days as part of NAIDOC Week 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.