Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District have arrested two teenagers and an 18-year-old man in relation to alleged break and enter offences in Port Macquarie.
Between 9am and 11am on Friday, July 1 Mid North Coast Police arrested a 13-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man in Port Macquarie following an investigation into a series of break-ins and fraud offences between May 20, 2022 and July 1, 2022.
Advertisement
The 18-year-old man from Port Macquarie was charged with seven offences, including:
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on August 1, 2022.
The 15-year-old boy was charged with 34 offences including:
He was refused bail and will next appear at Port Macquarie Children's Court on July 4, 2022.
The 13-year-old boy was charged with 17 offences including:
The boy was refused bail by police and appeared at Port Macquarie Children's Court where he was granted conditional bail. He will next appear at Port Macquarie Children's Court on July 4, 2022.
Mid North Coast Police District would like to remind residents to ensure they secure their vehicles and remove any valuables.
If you see any suspicious activity please do not hesitate to contact Port Macquarie Police on 6583 0199, Police Assistance Line on 131444 or 000 in the case of an emergency.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.