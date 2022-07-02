Port Macquarie News

Two teens, man arrested over break-ins and fraud offences in Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
Updated July 2 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 6:00pm
File photo

Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District have arrested two teenagers and an 18-year-old man in relation to alleged break and enter offences in Port Macquarie.

