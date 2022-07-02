Port Macquarie News
Photos

Port City Breakers grind their way to sixth-straight Group 3 rugby league victory

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:08am, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City winger Corey Lewis takes the ball into the Wingham defence. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Jesse Douglas and Cuban Quinlan-Piper starred as Port City Breakers maintained their perfect start to the 2022 Group 3 rugby league first grade competition with a 30-12 victory over Wingham Tigers on Saturday (July 2).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.