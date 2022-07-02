Port Macquarie News
Photos

Port City Breakers under-10s put on a clinic to clip Camden Haven Eagles' wings in Group 3 junior rugby league

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
Updated July 2 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:32am
Port City Breakers registered their fifth win of the season when they were too good for Camden Haven Eagles 28-4 in their under-10 Group 3 junior rugby league fixture on Saturday (July 2).

Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

