Port City Breakers registered their fifth win of the season when they were too good for Camden Haven Eagles 28-4 in their under-10 Group 3 junior rugby league fixture on Saturday (July 2).
The victory saw the Breakers keep pace with the top two of the competition while it maintained their five-point gap on fourth-placed Wauchope, pending other Saturday results.
Fullback Rhys Cutler scored a double and Jack Lardner, Blake Lord and Elijah Russ also crossed for tries while Brax Dumas was awarded man of the match.
Coach Rob Cutler said it was a pleasing win.
"The boys are going really well considering we only had 10 players today and we had to call three of the under-9s up so to win that game so convincingly shows the spirit of the team," he said.
"Our man of the match went to Brax Dumas who had good ball running and he played the second-half at first-receiver where he scored a couple of tries.
"Jack Lardner is always a good ball runner, Liam Stace is always good and Rhys Cutler scored two tries and set one up."
Port City have only lost two games all season - to Wingham and Forster-Tuncurry - who they will face in the three weeks before semi-finals.
"Both times we've played those sides we've had four out so if we can get a full-strength side on the paddock we should give them a shake," Cutler said.
The junior competition now takes a two-week break for school holidays ahead of the semi-finals which start on August 13.
"This is our first year in mods so it will be the first year we've played semis, but last year the boys fared pretty well," Cutler said.
"Like all teams if you can hold onto the same team most years you can get those combinations going. Overall they're a good little side."
