The Hastings Valley Amateur Beekeepers Association, armed with the latest official information, is fielding member inquiries about the varroa mite spread.
An eradication plan was immediately launched after the detection of varroa mite at the Port of Newcastle.
Some 16 premises are confirmed to have varroa mite infiltrating their hives as of Sunday, June 3.
Varroa mites are the most serious pest of honey bees worldwide. There have been no varroa mite detections in the Hastings or Camden Haven.
Hastings Valley Amateur Beekeepers Association president Charles Watkins and education officer Julia Watkins feel as positive as they can about the current situation, drawing on the latest information and the varroa mite eradication plan.
"All of the red zones are linked by genome sequencing, so it's still the same source of [the] mite," Mr Watkins said.
The Watkins attended a NSW Department of Primary Industries briefing on Saturday, June 2 at Bulahdelah.
Mr Watkins said although it is a very serious situation, there is hope DPI can get on top of the incursion.
Mrs Watkins encourages beekeepers to register with the NSW DPI. Compulsory registration helps prevent the spread of pests and diseases.
She also urges amateur beekeepers to read widely, know what zone they are in and act in accordance with the instructions for that zone.
Mrs Watkins said beekeeping would get an awful lot harder and an awful lot more expensive if varroa mite became established.
NSW DPI acting chief plant protection officer Chris Anderson said NSW DPI biosecurity experts continued to act to protect the NSW bee industry, in conjunction with the apiary industry, Local Land Services, NSW Police, Rural Fire Service and the wider community, as part of the mammoth effort to arrest the spread of the threat.
Hastings Valley Amateur Beekeepers Association has placed the topic of varroa mite on its July meeting agenda, along with spring checks.
The group started with 17 members three years ago. Today membership stands at 111.
"There is a general interest in bees," Mr Watkins said.
Some 70 per cent of the association's members live in the Port Macquarie-Hastings local government area and the rest are drawn from the outlying area.
"Beekeepers are just passionate about our bees," Mr Watkins said.
"As far as the amateur beekeeper goes, who has a couple of hives in their backyard, they [bees] are such an incredible creature you get attached to them."
Hastings Valley Amateur Beekeepers Association meets of the second Wednesday of the month at the Wauchope Senior Citizens Centre from 6.30pm.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
