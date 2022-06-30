Port Macquarie News

Sassy Choice holds the key at Port Macquarie Race Club on Saturday

By Rod Fuller
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Looker

There will be great interest surrounding the chances of Sassy Choice when the former Victorian takes her place in the Dux Hot Water Handicap on Fisher Plumbing Raceday at Port Macquarie on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.