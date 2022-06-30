There will be great interest surrounding the chances of Sassy Choice when the former Victorian takes her place in the Dux Hot Water Handicap on Fisher Plumbing Raceday at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
The daughter of Choisir is a recent arrival to the local stable of Paul Shailer following a successful campaign under the guidance of Archie Alexender which included a maiden victory at Horsham and strong performances at Kilmore and Kyneton.
The filly was in the market at her most recent southern appearance when settling off the speed before finishing fifth at Echuca behind Denim Wars after making good ground over the concluding stages.
It is significant that Shailer has elected one trial for Sassy Choice in preparation for the weekend assignment and this resulted in a narrow second at the Beaumont circuit behind Narvaez.
Ben Looker made the trip to Newcastle to pilot filly in the trial and has retained the mount on Saturday and this could provide the added confidence for victory with Miss Marcie providing the strongest competition following a decisive recent win at Grafton.
It could be a successful day for Shailer and Looker when the pair combine with Cherokee Cherry in the opening event following her consistent performances over the past couple of months.
The daughter of Perferment is deserving a win following recent placings at the circuit and worked home well after getting out of her ground when fourth behind Thunder Knob a fortnight ago.
Zac Waddick landed a double at Taree last week and the promising apprentice links up with the Shailer establishment aboard Vonstern in race two with the Astern filly expected to run well on debut following impressive trial efforts while Kiss Her is an each-way hope later in the day.
Followers of the Marc Quinn stable were rewarded at the previous Port meeting when Thunder Knob landed some confident wagers when leading throughout to score but the son of Nicconi has been provided a harder assignment in the Kembla Copper Handicap.
The handicapper has increased the gelding's weight allocation by six and a half kilograms with Quinn wisely engaging Shayleigh Ingelse to the ride with the competent apprentice allowed a weight reduction.
The stable also has strong claims in the final event with Zapluck despite a question regarding whether the Pluck gelding will stay local or make the trip to Muswellbrook.
The course proper has recovered well from the inclement weather earlier in the year with officials closely monitoring the skies in the days leading up to the fixture.
Limited reserved seating remains available inside the Ivan Livermore Stand with tables also available in the outside bar or betting ring.
There are great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
Strong nominations received for the program has ensured a competitive day of racing with patrons able to follow all the action on the local card together with coverage of the major meetings around the country headed by Rosehill and black type racing from the Sunshine Coast.
