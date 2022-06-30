Port Macquarie News

William Tyrrell's foster mother loses mental health court bid

By Greta Stonehouse
Updated June 30 2022 - 3:11am, first published 3:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Tyrrell's foster mother has lost a mental health application.

The foster mother of William Tyrrell who allegedly kicked and assaulted a child in her care with a wooden spoon has had her mental health application dismissed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.