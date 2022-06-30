Businesses have experienced a last-minute rush as customers redeemed their Dine & Discover NSW vouchers before they expire.
A state government snapshot for the 2444 postcode showed 224,888 Dine & Discover vouchers had been created with 158,437 of those redeemed and 66,451 unclaimed as of 7am on Thursday, June 30.
Advertisement
The vouchers expire at midnight on Thursday, June 30.
Bittersweet Cafe Patisserie owner Georgia Dunn said the last-minute rush had been awesome.
She said the voucher system had also brought in new customers and hopefully the business would retain those customers.
"It [Dine & Discover] helps all participating businesses, especially small businesses, keep going [amid the pandemic]," Mrs Dunn said.
Majestic Cinemas chief executive Kieren Dell agreed many people had left it to the last-minute to use their vouchers.
"Our revenue through June, but particularly in the last week, has been close to 200 per cent of a normal June," he said.
"Somewhere between, depending on the day, 40 and 60 per cent of that in NSW is coming through vouchers."
The final days of voucher scheme also coincided with the screening of the blockbuster movies, Elvis and Top Gun.
Mr Dell said the voucher scheme had been a lifesaver as the cinema business had been impacted by two waves of COVID in this last financial year.
"We have had government support from the federal government as well but this scheme from the state government has been absolutely magic," he said.
Mr Dell said the scheme drove cash flow and created an immeasurable impetus for hospitality and entertainment businesses.
Billabong Zoo has also been busy with an influx of customers as the voucher scheme deadline approaches.
The zoo's social media and events coordinator, Julie Cowell, said people had left it to the last moment knowing their vouchers were going to expire.
She said the zoo's team had been blown away by the generosity of people wanting to donate their vouchers to the zoo.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the Dine & Discover NSW program has been a game changer for businesses and families.
"The vouchers have been an overwhelming success, by getting more customers through doors of businesses and boosting household budgets," Mr Dominello said.
"The program has served its intended purpose by supporting our local hospitality, cultural and entertainment businesses, all of which were hit hard by the pandemic."
Advertisement
More than 5.4 million customers across the state registered for the program, receiving three $25 Dine NSW and three $25 Discover NSW vouchers.
After June 30, Dine & Discover NSW vouchers will move to the expired tab of the vouchers section in the Service NSW app but Discover NSW registered business can still accept Parents NSW vouchers until October 9, 2022.
Stay NSW vouchers, which assist the accommodation sector, are available until October 9.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.