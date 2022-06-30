Port Macquarie News

Port News' fishing expert Jason Isaac prepares to reel it in out-of-hours as he hands weekly column to Kate Shelton after 21 years

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port News' fishing columnist Jason Isaac (left) will hand his tips on where the fish are biting over to Kate Shelton. Photo: Paul Jobber

Over the last two decades of writing weekly articles for the Port News on where the fish are (and aren't) biting, Jason Isaac has also seen the attitudes of those in the fishing game change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.