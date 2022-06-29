Port Macquarie News
NSW Touch Association holds Mid North Coast All Schools touch football carnival in Port Macquarie

By Paul Jobber
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:00am
Saint Joseph's Regional College and MacKillop College from Port Macquarie are the Mid North Coast regional champions following wins in grand finals at the NSW Touch All Schools carnival today (June 29).

