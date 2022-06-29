Saint Joseph's Regional College and MacKillop College from Port Macquarie are the Mid North Coast regional champions following wins in grand finals at the NSW Touch All Schools carnival today (June 29).
St Joey's cruised past Taree High School 3-0 in the girls grand final while MacKillop were also too good for Taree High School in a 5-1 win in the boys decider.
All four schools will head to the state final of the competition which will be held in Sydney on August 3.
Camden Haven High School finished fourth in the boys and sixth in the girls divisions.
NSW Touch Football game development officer Ben Halmarick said it was pleasing to see touch football competitions return to the Hastings.
"It's very good to see touch football being played again, especially up here in Port Macquarie," he said.
"We've run six regional events where all the winners and runners-up from those events will compete for the state title. There's some bragging rights up for grabs."
NSW Touch ran a schools gala day last year, but before that there was a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.
"It's good that we've been able to get it going again this year and hopefully keep building for years to come," Halmarick said.
There were a number of talented players in each team who had represented either the Port Macquarie Makos at previous NSW Junior State Cup events or representative team the Northern Eagles.
In the year seven and eight division which were played on June 28, St Joseph's and MacKillop also qualified for the next stage.
St Clare's and Taree High School also progressed to the next stage of the year 7/8 tournament.
Attention now turns to the primary school event in September ahead of the touch football summer competitions.
"This is our last regional event; we've run all six which has been really good and the next thing is the state final next term and we progress into primary schools gala days in September," Halmarick said.
"That will be the transition where we go from high school back into primary school and get everyone ready to start playing touch again in the summer time."
