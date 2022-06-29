Port Macquarie News

Eden Hasson and Max McGillivray show the standard in 2022 Ride the Wave surf event wins

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
Junior surf star Eden Hasson was too good at Ride the Wave on Sunday, taking out the under-16 division.

Wayne Hudson believes the second Ride the Wave surf event provided another reality check for the majority of Port Macquarie grommets.

