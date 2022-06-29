Wayne Hudson believes the second Ride the Wave surf event provided another reality check for the majority of Port Macquarie grommets.
The contest director said teenage sensations such as Max Mcgillivray and Eden Hasson showcased to the locals what level they needed to get to.
Advertisement
13-year-old Mcgillivray took out the 14 and under division while Eden Hasson - fresh from competing at the world titles - took out both the 18 and under and 16 and under divisions.
"It's good to get events like this because it grounds a lot of the local guys," Hudson said.
"A lot of young kids in our area think they're a lot better than what they are because they don't even travel, but seeing guys like Eden come back from the world titles shows them the standard.
"They now know what the standard is that they have to get up to which is really good and will only strengthen surfing in our area."
Hudson said it was also encouraging for Port Macquarie to have surfers such as Hasson come and compete at an event that was still in its infancy like Ride the Wave.
"Anyone that travels to the world titles and comes to an event like this which is a big regional event, but not a national one is great," he said.
"Maxxy surfs amazing as well, so what he did wasn't much of a surprise."
For the locals, Kayle and Imojen Enfield led the way with top three finishes. Kayle finished with two second-places while Imojen won the under-16 division and finished third in another.
"There was a lot of local guys and girls that went well," Hudson said.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.