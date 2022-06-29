Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie public and private school teachers to join state-wide strike

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 29 2022 - 2:00am
Teachers will hold a rally and march in Port Macquarie on June 30. Photo: NSW Teachers Federation

Public and Catholic school teachers will stop work together in Port Macquarie on June 30 calling for a pay rise to keep up with rising inflation as they grapple with unsustainable workloads and worsening staff shortages.

Local News

