The Pink Mobile at Port Macquarie Base Hospital has been out of use for over two years with residents and community members worried about its future.
The electric vehicle originally helped patients and visitors travel from the carpark to the hospital front door but has been out of use since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wauchope resident and hospital regular John Stephens wants the service back in use for those who struggle to walk the more than 200 metres from their car to the front door.
"If you park on the other side of the helipad or anywhere in the car park down the back, or if you're getting on a bit, it becomes a chore to get to the front door" he said.
"By the time you get to the front door, you've still got to walk three or four hundred metres inside the building itself."
The Pink Mobile was provided to the hospital in 2018 through funding by the five Hastings Rotary clubs, the Port Macquarie Country Women's Association and the Port Macquarie Pink Ladies.
The mobile used to be driven by volunteers from the Pink Ladies but the organisation hasn't been able to resume the service due to social distancing restrictions.
Pink Ladies President Gabby Gregory said that the mobile's poor ventilation and size has also been a concern for volunteers.
"The majority of the drivers are in their late seventies so we're in the vulnerable category for COVID-19 which everybody is concerned about at our age.
"Even passengers would have to be concerned with getting into the vehicle."
Mrs Gregory said that the Pink Ladies have explored options such as removing the doors, installing perspex between the driver and passenger, and suggesting university students take up the volunteer service.
These options have either been physically impossible or not approved by the hospital.
But Mrs Gregory said that the Pink Ladies still support the hospital.
"They're trying to protect us from COVID-19 because of our age," she said.
Treasurer of the Port Macquarie Rotary Club Bob Cleland who coordinated funding between the five Rotary Clubs in the Hastings for the mobile in 2018, said the mobile had been seen as a major benefit to many people.
"From Rotary's point of view it's very frustrating," he said.
"We don't like investing in something that doesn't get properly used and we know that there's a need there."
Rotary members have also been attempting to find a solution to get the mobile back in use but ultimately need hospital support.
"There are people trying to get the loose ends tied but its just not coming together at this stage," Mr Cleland said.
A Mid North Coast Local Health District spokesperson confirmed that the mobile had not been operational during the pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We understand the inconvenience of not having the volunteer-run service in operation and are working on a plan to get the buggy back up and running in the near future," they said.
For Mr Stephens, it can't come soon enough. He agreed measures like hand sanitiser, masks, better ventilation and younger volunteers should be in place, but wants broader restrictions to change.
"It should be working," he said. "Let's change the rules so the darn thing can be used."
The Pink Mobile mobile was provided to replace the older Pink buggy which had been providing service to patients and visitors since 2013.
