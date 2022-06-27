Strong marine wind warning issued for Port Macquarie coast

After the calm and mild weather Port Macquarie has experienced over the past week, the wind and surf conditions are predicted to pick up this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a strong marine wind warning for the Port Macquarie coast for the remainder of Monday (June 27) through until midnight on Tuesday.
Surf conditions are also expected to be impacted by the change in weather conditions.
Port Macquarie Lifeguards are encouraging beach-goers to be mindful of the conditions.
"The week will see two pulses of swell with stronger winds. The first picking up late Monday into Tuesday, then dropping off before another brief rise Friday," a post to the Port Macquarie ALS Lifeguard page said.
"The swell is from the south, so beaches like Lighthouse, Dunbogan, Queens and others exposed to the south will be the ones affected."
Lifeguards are encouraging residents to head to Town Beach where it's patrolled and will be more protected from the wind and swell.
The temperature is also predicted to drop on Tuesday (June 28). The top daytime temperature for Tuesday is set to dip to 17 degrees with a medium chance of showers in the morning, according to BoM.
Temperatures will then increase during the middle of the week before dropping once again on Friday.
