The New South Wales Government is rolling out the 16 Regional Cities Services Improvement Program as part of its commitment to improving public transport services throughout regional NSW.
Improvements to regional bus services will provide customers with better connections to local workplaces, education and health facilities as well as social and recreational activities.
This will better meet customer's travel needs, provide equitable access to public transport and improve asset usage and operational efficiencies.
Transport for NSW is now seeking feedback on how to improve customer journeys and connectivity on the Port Macquarie bus network.
You can have your say by submitting your feedback by July 29:
The community is invited to attend an online information session at 12.15pm on Wednesday July 20 to hear how bus services can be made more convenient and accessible and to ask any questions you may have.
Register to attend the session at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/334996011087
Consumers Urged To Check Refund Eligibility
Consumers seeking refunds for rescheduled or cancelled ticketed events are being urged to check the fine print for eligibility details.
While complaints to Fair Trading have halved since March last year, ticketing issues remain a concern for consumers.
With events rescheduled multiple times during the pandemic, consumers have experienced delays in receiving refunds, difficulties contacting ticket sellers, and refunds being provided to closed accounts.
As live music, art and festivals return with a bang, consumers should remain vigilant and always read the fine print to avoid any unwanted surprises.
NSW Fair Trading encourages businesses struggling to manage cancellations to contact customers wherever possible, to advise them of how their requests are being handled.
Consumers experiencing problems with significant changes to a rescheduled event or unreasonable delays in receiving refunds should lodge a complaint with NSW Fair Trading at www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au/help-centre/online-tools/make-a-complaint or contact my office for assistance on 65840977
