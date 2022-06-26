Port Macquarie News

Whale spotters treated to spectacular show for ORRCA's annual count

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
June 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Onlookers were treated to a magical display of whale behaviour for the annual count of the giant mammals on Sunday, June 26.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.