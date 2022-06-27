Port United dominated for large portions of the game, but couldn't capitalise on their opportunities and Coffs Coast Tigers stole all three points from Dixie Park on Saturday.
The Tigers only had a handful of goal scoring chances, but they took most in a 3-2 win that saw them consolidate second position on the Coastal Premier League first grade ladder.
It's a path that United coach Adam Bruest has been down numerous times already this season.
"I think it might be getting into everyone's head that we can't score goals," Bruest said.
"We're dominating teams, but we're not putting it in the back of the net. The squad is there to take us a long way but we're not putting it together unfortunately."
Matt Bale and Matt Broderick found the back of the net, but it was Broderick's effort early in the second half that summed up United's luck in front of goal.
"Brods just had to poke it in and he put it over the top," Bruest said.
In the end it was a deflected free-kick with about 10 minutes to go that proved the difference.
"It's definitely one that got away," Bruest said.
"They got a shot from outside the box and it hit the wall and deflected into the back of the net. That's our luck at the moment."
There was no faulting the effort of the Green Bloods.
"They're getting those extra one-percenters that I need from them and I just feel sorry for them because every player gives everything but we came up empty handed.
"It's frustrating as a coach, but I feel more for boys and the result."
