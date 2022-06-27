Port Macquarie News

Late deflection cruels Port United as Coffs Coast Tigers steal all three Coastal Premier League first grade points

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 27 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Broderick (right) challenges for possession.

Port United dominated for large portions of the game, but couldn't capitalise on their opportunities and Coffs Coast Tigers stole all three points from Dixie Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.