Kayle Enfield lights up day one of Ride the Wave surf competition in Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 24 2022 - 6:00pm
Spectators only needed to wait three heats on day one of the Ride the Wave festival surfing competition before Kayle Enfield put down a marker as one to beat with a combined tally of 18.50 points at Town Beach on June 24.

