Spectators only needed to wait three heats on day one of the Ride the Wave festival surfing competition before Kayle Enfield put down a marker as one to beat with a combined tally of 18.50 points at Town Beach on June 24.
It was enough for the teenager to progress to the quarter-finals of the open male division which, regardless of what happens from here, will be an improvement on his inaugural campaign 12 months ago.
Enfield's two-wave scores of 8.75 and 9.75 was enough to see off 11-year-old prodigy Eden Hasson who finished second in the heat with a combined score of 11.40.
In the under-16 girls' division Jemma Holley and Imojen Enfield were the stars of day one with Holley registering an 8.25-point ride on the way to progressing to the quarter-finals with a combined wave score of 15.50.
Enfield did enough in her heat to register an 8.90 combined two-wave score to take out her heat over Evie Conway.
The quarter-finals start from 7am today (June 25).
