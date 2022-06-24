Tacking Point Public School have progressed to the North Coast semi-finals of the PSSA Classic Shield rugby league competition after an 18-10 victory over Westport Public School on June 24.
Tacking Point will now head to Grafton on August 8 where they will take on the winners of the other regional finals from around NSW including Ballina, South Tweed and Coffs Harbour.
They defeated Hastings Public School 28-8, Kempsey East 20-4 and Westport to finish the day with three wins from three matches.
NRL game development manager Max Bear said it was pleasing to see school sport continue to return to the fields around the Mid North Coast after a few years worth of absences as a result of the pandemic.
"It's great to have everyone back together and the pride of the schools is on the line, competing hard and wanting to progress to the next stage of these knockout competitions," he said.
Nine teams from across the Hastings and Macleay regions battled it out at Wood Street including schools from Aldavilla, Kempsey East, Kempsey West, Lake Cathie, Westport, Tacking Point, Hastings, Beechwood and Wauchope.
"Lake Cathie are a new school so that's their first time in the competition this year and Aldavilla have previously had success in the competition," Bear said.
The NSW state semi-finals of the competition will be held in Port Macquarie on August 26.
