Port Macquarie News
Photos

St Josephs Regional College under-13s progress to state finals of NRL Country Cup schoolboy rugby league

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 6:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saint Joseph's Regional College from Port Macquarie, South Grafton High School and Melville High School from Kempsey have all progressed to the state finals of the NRL Country Cup.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.