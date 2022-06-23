Saint Joseph's Regional College from Port Macquarie, South Grafton High School and Melville High School from Kempsey have all progressed to the state finals of the NRL Country Cup.
All three schools navigated their way through a number of round-robin matches at Wood Street in Port Macquarie on June 23 to lock in a trip to Coffs Harbour next month.
It will see the winners from the Central Coast, Hunter, North West, Far North, Northern Rivers and North Coast regions all vie for the title of the state's best.
National Rugby League northern area regional manager Garry Stevenson said it was pleasing to see schoolboy rugby league return after a couple of years of Covid and rain-enforced delays.
"We got a start last year, but it all faded out in June so we didn't get to play our regional or northern state finals," he said.
"So it's the first one in a couple of years where we've got to this point in the competition."
Mr Stevenson said there was a number of high-quality matches played throughout the day that highlighted the quality in the St Joey's (under-13s), South Grafton (under-15s) and Melville (opens) teams.
"There were lots of games that were close; the under-15s went down to points for and against because three of the four teams won two games each," he said.
"Melville played pretty well and they won all their games in the open division."
Students have had to deal with a jam-packed sports calendar which Mr Stevenson said was a credit to all the schools.
"We're very gracious the weather has turned kind for us after the disaster of term one up until May when it was so wet and we couldn't get out on the fields and get things done," he said.
"We've crammed everything into one term and now the high schools have so many sports jammed into one term so it's a credit to them to keep turning up to all the different events we've been holding."
