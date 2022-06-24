A council workshop on the Koala Recovery Action Plan has been delayed pending further information.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council staff have continued to develop the Koala Recovery Action Plan. They were on track to deliver a workshop on the matter.
But the state government's NSW Koala Strategy and the Private Native Forestry Code are now in the picture.
The NSW Koala Strategy is a five-year roadmap to help deliver the state government's ambition to double the number of koalas by 2050.
The Private Native Forestry Code supports the long-term sustainable management of native forests on private land and Crown land.
A report to the June council meeting said these two documents have considerable impact on the management of koalas and their habitat as the strategy includes key funding streams available to council across the next four years.
The council endorsed the deferral of the Koala Recovery Action Plan workshop until further information about the Private Native Forestry Code and mapping can be included.
At the request of council staff, the Department of Planning and Environment are in the process of providing up-to-date information, the report said.
Once the council has the information, the implications will be incorporated into the Koala Recovery Action Plan, and be presented to councillors in a workshop.
Les Mitchell, a representative of Guulagu Koala Custodians and Hastings Birdwatchers, said he could understand the workshop deferral but the council could be more proactive, particularly about rezoning.
He would like the council to complete mapping, as well as look at the high biodiversity areas with the possibility of rezoning to environmental protection.
Cr Lauren Edwards said it was very disappointing to read that yet again there were big delays in looking at what they were going to be doing for biodiversity, and for koalas in particular, in the local government area.
Cr Lisa Intemann said everybody concerned about koalas, and that was a great majority of the population, was very concerned about their vulnerability.
She expressed disappointment that another change coming from the state government meant the council had to do further work before it could take action.
"And I'm not saying in any way, shape or form that the staff are ignoring koala protection," Cr Intemann said.
She said the council was doing what it could but it kept getting changes being proposed.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
