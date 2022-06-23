Port Macquarie coach James Kelly has followed through on his threat of making changes with three players set to miss this Sunday's Group 3 rugby league clash with Old Bar.
Forward Pat Lulham and halfback Jarid Hamer have fallen under the coaches' axe with fullback Hayden Orley (knee) to join them on the sidelines for the Pirates visit as Kelly looks for the missing ingredient that will kickstart the Sharks' stop-start season.
And while Lulham and Hamer are the only ones who won't feature on the first grade team sheet this week, the coach also wants another two to improve their form although they escaped direct criticism.
There's no doubt they are also on notice.
"Jarid and Pat's problems have been making mistakes, but if I want to be consistent you have to look at players who are giving five and three penalties away as well," Kelly said.
"They're just as detrimental to the team as a mistake so that needs to be fixed."
Dylan Adams is set to return at fullback after a bout of the flu kept him out of last weekend's 22-14 defeat to Port City.
His addition will push Joel Anttilla to halfback while Koby Smith has earned a promotion into the starting pack and Ryan Long will move to the centres.
The Sharks featured as a pre-season Group 3 rugby league premiership favourite although their first five matches have showcased form that suggests something completely different.
Their only two victories have come against last-placed Taree City and second-last placed Macleay Valley.
"I didn't even know we were coming third, but we're very lucky to be sitting there," Kelly said.
"We know ourselves there's something missing."
Kelly said the match against the Pirates could prove to be a crucial juncture in their season.
"Old Bar are right up there so this is a bit of a must-win for us, put it that way," he said.
"I'm not too concerned (about the Sharks form) because I'd prefer not to click yet then peak too early. We've still got plenty of time, but we've got to get it sorted very soon.
"If you finish first you host a semi and if you finish third you host a semi so we need one of those two spots."
