Mid Coast will take an undefeated sequence which stretches more than 20 games into their National Premier Leagues boys' football clashes in Newcastle on Saturday.
The Middies under-13s, under-14s, under-15s and under-16s haven't lost a game in a combined total of 21 matches against various highly-fancied Newcastle opponents.
Advertisement
It's a run which Paramount+, Channel 10 football commentator and former National Soccer League star Andy Harper has labelled as "incredible".
"To have a run like this despite operating on a shoestring budget and with extremely limited facilities is just incredible," he said.
Harper occasionally provides tips to the under-14s when his schedule allows, but has also had the opportunity to cast his eye over each of the teams at various stages.
"The local talent is very real," he said.
"There are some great young players around the Mid North Coast and the coaches have done an incredible job, too. Considering everything, including all the travel for training and games, it's an incredible achievement in its own right.
"There are more challenges to come."
The under-13s are undefeated in their last nine matches and lead the comp with 11 wins from 12 matches.
The under-14s haven't lost in four matches and currently sit in third position, two points off Broadmeadow Magic who lead the competition.
The Middies' under-15s are equal second with Edgeworth, haven't conceded a goal in their last three matches and are currently on a four-game winning streak.
The under-16s have registered two wins and a draw from their previous four matches and sit in seventh position.
Football Mid North Coast technical director Larry Budgen attributed this year's success to a change in how they had done things in the past.
One of those changes was a more professional attitude to how they trained and prepared for games.
"It wasn't that we were sick of losing, we just had to do things better across the board and we set some guidelines," he said.
"Players are expected to have 85 percent attendance at training and if not, why? Things like that.
"Training was never optional, but there was previously some pie-in-the-sky excuses. If you're injured, you're still expected to come to training and listen to the coaches. If you're sick or have COVID you're in bed obviously."
Advertisement
A more professional outlook has also achieved positive results.
"It's the highest level of competition the kids can play in so it should be treated as such," Budgen said.
"Unlike the Newcastle clubs we have the added burden of travel, but that's the fact of life of where we live."
Parents have also contributed to the on-field success.
"We train at Port and Taree and some have to travel to Wallamba, Nabiac and Forster, but the parents cook dinner so the players aren't eating Maccas on the way home," Budgen said.
The sight of Harper in and around training and on game days has also been an understated, but vitally important part of the club's success.
Advertisement
"Andy does help out with the under-14s when he's not commentating and it's good for morale to have someone of such high standing around the groups," Budgen said.
"When he's not commentating he watches most games."
At just over the halfway point in the season the Middies know there is plenty of football still to be played.
With coaches such as Budgen and Greg Gibson (under-13s), Peter Masterantonio (under-14s), Paul Eames (under-15s) and Drew Anderson (under-16s) in charge they will look for continued improvement.
"There's a long way to go, but it would be nice to get all four into finals. We should have three anyway," Budgen said.
Advertisement
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.