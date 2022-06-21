Breakwall politics: Mayor Peta Pinson and MP Leslie Williams respond to upgrade concerns

The imminent upgrade of Port Macquarie's southern breakwall has the town and its leaders divided.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council first released concept plans for the proposed works in 2016, on behalf of the then Department of Industry, Lands and Water.
In 2018, it expressed concern that work had not yet started and wrote to Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams asking for action on the "priority project".
However, speaking at today's (June 21) community rally at Town Beach, which coincided with the government's final information session about the upgrade, Mayor Peta Pinson said times had changed and more community consultation was needed.
Speaking from the New South Wales Parliament, where she was attending the release of the State Budget, Mrs Williams said she was surprised that the rally and the mayor's comments had come in the middle of a community consultation period.
While the information sessions have wrapped up, the community can still raise concerns about the breakwall upgrade until July 1. Contact details can be found on the government's website.
