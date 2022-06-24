Port Macquarie News

South West Rocks junior Teagan Berry to 'act like a sponge' after being selected in NSW women's State of Origin squad

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 24 2022 - 7:00am
South West Rocks product Teagan Berry has been selected in the NSW women's State of Origin squad for Friday night's clash with Queensland in Canberra. Photo: supplied

Teagan Berry wants to learn as much as she can on the training park in her week-long stint with the New South Wales women's State of Origin team.

