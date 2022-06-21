It was a day for the female trainers at the Wauchope Cup at Port Macquarie racecourse on June 19.
Port Macquarie's Jenny Graham and Grafton's Lisa Sheppard claimed victories in the Bago Bluff Sprint and feature race respectively.
The Drake, with Bailey Wheeler on board, saluted for Graham before Racketeering, with Andrew Gibbons on board, finished first past the post in the Cup in the club's first-ever Showcase meeting.
Wauchope Jockey Club president Les Latimore said it was a great day for all involved.
"It's good to see two female trainers rise to the top like that," he said.
"We had fashions on the field, a big corporate luncheon, the track played good and the sun shone all day until we were pretty well packing up."
Latimore said a strong crowd turned out which would benefit the club financially.
"Everyone I have spoken to is really rapped in it and our TAB figures were really good so our percentage will be good there as well," he said.
"The TAB figures reflected that the punters came out in droves and I think everyone's been doing other things.
"Besides the virus and the rain, everyone's been tucked away where you get a sun shiny day with nice race meeting on and they flock out and enjoy the fun.
"All in all it was a wonderful day."
