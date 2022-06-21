Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie amateur boxer Justin Blake toughs it out in hard-fought amateur win at Blacktown

Updated June 21 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:32am
Justin Blake (centre) celebrates his win. Photo: supplied

Port Macquarie boxer Justin Blake emerged from his second amateur bout with a hard-fought split-points decision victory at Blacktown on June 12.

