Port Macquarie boxer Justin Blake emerged from his second amateur bout with a hard-fought split-points decision victory at Blacktown on June 12.
With the help of coaches Dean Groth, Mick Eggins and Luke Ballard, Blake was matches against a fighter from the Moala Boxing Academy - a strong gym from Watson's Bay in Sydney.
Advertisement
Blake didn't have it all his own way, but he toughed it out to claim victory in a performance Eggins said was satisfying.
"From the opening bell, Justin boxed smart and worked off his jab," he said.
"His opponent was throwing heavy shots as Justin was dictating the fight and smoothly avoiding punches, but it wasn't all a one-way fight.
"The Moala boxer started pressing the fight late after he sensed he was behind, but Justin was able to weather the storm and finish the fight as the winner in a split decision victory.
"It was a great fight by Justin."
The next fight night for Port Macquarie Boxing Club is on July 22 in Paddington.
"We plan on taking a big team and doing the town proud."
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.