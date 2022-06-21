Simulated airport accident tests Port Macquarie emergency service crews' skills

Emergency service crews converged on Port Macquarie Airport on June 21, but not in response to an emergency.
Crews from Fire and Rescue, NSW Ambulance, the SES and Police were there to take part in the live training exercise CrashEx 2022 to test the airport's emergency plan.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) requires that certified airports such as Port Macquarie must have a field exercise to test the Airport Emergency Procedures (AEP) every two years.
Mid North Coast Police District Superintendent Shane Cribb said it's a chance for emergency services to test their skills while working together.
"We conduct these regularly to test our procedures in relation to a possibility of an emergency at the airport," he said.
"It's great to bring all emergency services together and make sure that we are confident that if it does happen in real life, that everyone knows what their role is and we perform together."
The training scenario included a bus being used as a simulated plane, with crews working to extinguish a fire before rescuing patients.
A mock aircraft fuselage was located at the northern end of the airport and a smoke generator was also used during the training to provide a simulated smoke haze.
The scenario was designed to familiarise participants with the AEP.
Normal airport operations and regular flight schedules continued as normal and were not impacted by the exercise.
