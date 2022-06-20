Port Macquarie Dolphins' under-14 boys team won their age group at Gosford in the John Martin Country Tournament.
The competition, which was run across the June long weekend from June 11-13, saw the Port Macquarie side knock out the other 17 teams in their division.
Four teams were entered from Canberra, along with Newcastle, Illawarra and the Central Coast with the Dolphins claiming wins in all seven matches they played.
They won one game by just the one point.
Coach Danny Dunbar is believed to have done an amazing job with these boys, elevating their skills and ability to get them to this point where they took out their division.
Our own Nate Stricker was awarded the Most Valuable Player by the referees for the grand finals, which was well deserved.
Team captain Jack Rumble and vice-captain Sam Pagotto played extremely well, as did all the boys, who worked very well as a team.
