A consultant has been appointed to design the Bain Park Master Plan's first two stages ahead of construction.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council accepted the tender from Moir Landscape Architecture for the lump sum of $228,200.
Advertisement
The tender scope includes the detailed design of the master plan stages one and two, including civil earthworks, stormwater, paths, lighting, electrical, water, sewer, playground and landscaping.
A council report said the tender from Moir Landscape Architecture provided best value for money and met the specified requirements, providing a suitable range of options to address the project risks as well as stakeholder requirements.
A future procurement process for the construction is proposed with construction expected to start in December 2022.
A new playground and public art elements will deliver the first two stages of the Bain Park Master Plan.
A public art reference panel will select the art pieces through an expression of interest process.
The master plan's first two stages also include a bike/scooter pump track, High Street entry upgrade, circular pathway with landscaping and lighting, Avondale Street entry upgrade, reincorporation of centenarian plaques and volunteer recognition plaques and removal of Chinese tallow trees.
Community consultation has been part of the process to date.
Funding of $1.45 million from a NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program will go towards implementation of stages one and two.
The park is an intrinsic part of the Wauchope community.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.