Port Macquarie Pirates overcame the second-half send-off of Kaes Besseling in a comprehensive 54-17 belting of Coffs Harbour Snappers on Saturday.
Besseling's red-card took the shine off an otherwise impressive victory that saw the club extend its Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union winning streak to three.
A recent dry period of weather has enabled the Pirates' freewheeling attack to score 141 points in the last three games.
They defeated Southern Cross University 48-21 and Kempsey 39-12 before the 37-point victory over Snappers.
Coach Cameron Gray admitted all they needed was for the rain to stop.
"I said in the aftermath of the first Kempsey game that we were probably a dry weather team and thankfully the skies have been good to us," he said.
"We've managed to train, get our patterns going, get our defence going and we've got a hard track.
"The sun was out again today so you throw in those factors and we're starting to fire which is good, but we're at the foot of the mountain and Vikings are at the top.
"We've somehow got to work our way up there."
Fly-half Hugh Parsons had an afternoon to forget the last time the team's met, but this time he was impressive and had a hand in a number of Pirates' tries.
"I thought 'Hughie' had a belter to be fair," Gray said.
"He set up some nice tries, his kicking was on point. There was one or two blemishes, but if you get it perfect you've got nowhere to progress to."
The performance of Tom Wilmot didn't go unnoticed by the coach with the forward rolling up his sleeves and doing the hard yards.
"This is not official 3-2-1 points, but from my perspective, just for his tackling efficacy and his all-round doggedness and ball skills, I would say Tommy was unreal," Gray said.
"He's a good boy. His mum is out there cooking chicken burgers so they're a really good family. They're good to have around the club."
The coach knows his team will need to be even better again when they tackle Hastings Valley next weekend.
"Vikings have been perpetual winners for a decade so we're under no illusions about this week," Gray said.
"We'll keep our feet grounded and get to Tuesday and work hard."
Gray admitted there was some self-belief starting to creep into the team although he admitted there was plenty of work to do to reach the Vikings' level.
"It's a bit of a cliche, but head down bum up, success and hard work go hand-in-hand," he said.
"We're starting to get a bit of that and there's a bit of belief. We were resilient at times against Marlins, we were resilient today but next week we will need to be even more resilient.
"We won't be able to afford some of the blemishes that happened today."
