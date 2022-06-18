Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Pirates continue climbing the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership mountain after third-straight victory

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 18 2022 - 6:00pm
Hugh Parsons shapes to pass. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Port Macquarie Pirates overcame the second-half send-off of Kaes Besseling in a comprehensive 54-17 belting of Coffs Harbour Snappers on Saturday.

