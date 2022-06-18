Second-rower Jesse Douglas starred with another man-of-the-match performance as Port City Breakers continued their perfect start to the Group 3 rugby league season on Saturday.
The Breakers now sit alone at the top of the competition ladder after they led from start to finish in a 22-14 win over Port Macquarie Sharks.
Advertisement
From the moment Douglass intercepted Sharks' halfback Jarod Hamer's pass in the 20th minute to open the scoring and race 80 metres, Port City were never headed.
Douglas finished with a hat-trick in the Breakers' fourth-straight victory while centre Nick Smith also crossed for a try.
There was no doubting the Sharks' effort, but ill-discipline again cost them dearly and the Breakers made them pay.
Port City captain-coach Richie Roberts said Douglass is a real x-factor for his team.
"When you give him early ball or if he gets into open space it's pretty good," Roberts said.
"He can turn a game with one good run, so it's good having him on our side. We're definitely trying to get him involved a bit."
The Breakers have now moved one win clear of the rest of the competition and they still have a game in hand on some of the chasing pack.
But despite all that, Roberts was focused on keeping his team's feet firmly planted on the ground.
"I've mentioned it a lot to the boys; don't get too far ahead of yourselves, it's only early days," the captain said.
"We're still not at our full potential. We've got to keep building at training and keep adding different parts to our game so we're getting better as the season goes on."
There was no faulting the Sharks performance overall, but a common theme reared its head as they were again on the receiving end of a lopsided penalty count.
Frustrated coach James Kelly admitted their ill-discipline was becoming a concern after they conceded 15 penalties for the third-straight week.
"It's just dumb, really. We're not learning from what we're doing wrong," he said.
He indicated changes could be made to the team ahead of their clash with Old Bar next Sunday.
"It's 100 percent discipline. 15 penalties to their five," Kelly said.
Advertisement
"I said to the boys at the start of the game that the better disciplined side is going to win the game and that was proven.
"You can't keep giving 15 or 16 penalties away every week. It's been three weeks in a row now. You can't expect to win football games when you do that, especially against the Breakers."
Two players who won't be in any danger of being dropped are forwards Ryan Long, Lee Price and Mitch Wilbow who were shining lights for the Sharks on an otherwise frustrating afternoon.
"The effort was huge," Kelly said.
"The boys' effort in defence was awesome, they defended and they tried. They tried hard, they just made it hard for themselves.
"The most disappointing thing is that we cruel ourselves. Breakers didn't win the game, we lost the game. We've only got ourselves to blame."
Advertisement
First grade: Port City Breakers 22 (Jesse Douglas 3, Nick Smith tries; Cuban Quinlan Piper 3/4 goals) defeated Port Macquarie Sharks 14 (Brayden Reid, Mitch Smith, Josh Lee tries; Hayden Orley 0/1, Joel Anttilla 1/2 goals)
League tag: Port City 32 defeated Port Sharks 14
Reserve grade: Port Sharks 32 defeated Port City 10
Under-18s: Port City 34 defeated Port Sharks 4
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.