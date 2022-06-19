Port Macquarie News
Photos

Camden Haven Redbacks Red vs Port Saints Bears Football Mid North Coast under-11 boys

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
June 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camden Haven Redbacks Red came back from 2-0 down to finish over the top of Port Saints Bears in their under-11 boys Football Mid North Coast clash on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.