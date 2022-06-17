Port Macquarie News
Subscriber

Nationals' roll call: state and federal MPs join party faithful in Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
Updated June 17 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They planned to hold their conference in Port Macquarie three years ago, and then COVID-19 hit, but today (June 17) National Party MPs finally gathered for their annual state conference.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.