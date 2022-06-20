Tibby Forgach laughed at Football Mid North Coast general manager Bruce Potter when he suggested they should start up a Walking Football program in Port Macquarie.
He soon changed his tune after he logged onto the internet and discovered clubs such as English Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all had teams in professional competitions.
FMNC now hope to continue a new competition in the second week of July after they ran the inaugural program 12 months ago.
Forgach - who is the program co-founder - admits they got a few things wrong in the roll-out of the program last year, but as with all football matches they have the chance to fix it in the second half.
"Football Australia are now looking at how they can get more and more people involved because they are trying to get more awareness into soccer which is what this program is," he said.
"The top turnout we had was about 10 people, but they loved it because there were no big tackles and no-one had a heart attack."
Last year the program catered for over-50s, but Mr Forgach said there was now a push on getting players of all ages involved.
"We want to do it for all ages so it has to be at night-time, but the issue is organising a field for night-time because then you will find the younger people turn up and not just the 50, 60 or 70s."
There are a number of rules surrounding any match including one foot must be on the ground at all times and the ball cannot be kicked over head height.
"That's the hardest part; you can extend your steps, but it's a free-kick if you run," Mr Forgach said.
The Port Macquarie format will see the rules changed slightly with the focus on fun rather than results.
"Over here we have changed the rules slightly. They're not the same as the UK because it is a more professional competition over there," Mr Forgach said.
"It's massive over in England."
Matches are played with modified formats of five or six-a-side on smaller pitches with shortened game times.
