It's the world-first technology that will allow the greyhound racing industry to monitor and record the whereabouts of every registered greyhound in New South Wales.
The groundbreaking new system - known as e-Trac - will be launched on Monday which ensures all dogs are looked after from the day they are whelped right up until they retire.
Advertisement
Minister for Racing Kevin Anderson said a chip would be placed in the back of a dog's neck which will allow it to be tracked.
"Whenever they present at a race track, the wand will just put over their back and it will send information back to the Greyhound Welfare Integrity Commission (GWIC)," he said.
"It will show where that dog is, the dog's name, the trainer and the location and whether that dog is in good health."
The dog will be scanned before each race whether that is in Taree, Tamworth, Gunnedah or anywhere around New South Wales.
If a dog finishes racing and is no longer part of the racing circuit and is headed towards retirement, the trainer will receive a text from GWIC if it hasn't been scanned in 12 months.
"This has been welcomed by participants and it's been welcomed by the industry because they want that confidence that their animals are looked after," Mr Anderson said.
GWIC chief executive Steve Griffin was not aware of technology similar to eTrac being used anywhere else in the world.
"This is the first time it's been used in a sporting code in this way," he said.
"We're using this not only for the welfare of greyhounds, but also to complete the way that we support racing."
Mr Griffin said eTrac was created as a result of the McEwan Inquiry in 2016 where 122 recommendations were made.
One of those was to have a whole of life tracking for greyhounds.
"Up until now it's been a paper-based system where we rely on people to report things by putting in a form to the organisation," Mr Griffin said.
"That's not optimal, but this is absolutely foolproof.
"We need to have a proper system and use great technology to make sure that we can put our hand on our heart every year and say we can account for every greyhound.
"That's a fantastic thing to be able to deliver and places it ahead of any other greyhound industry in Australia, if not the world."
Outbound notifications will be sent out to every registered greyhound owner or trainer around NSW from Monday.
Advertisement
"Every 12 months we'll be able to account for every greyhound in NSW," Mr Griffin said.
"That's why we're here today. We've tracked over 4000 greyhounds already, so the system is working well but from Monday the notifications will be going out to participants where greyhounds haven't been sighted in 12 months."
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.