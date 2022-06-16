Port Macquarie News

e-Tracking system to be launched on Monday to benefit greyhound industry in New South Wales

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 16 2022 - 11:47am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New technology will allow the greyhound racing industry to monitor and record the whereabouts of every registered greyhound in New South Wales. Photo: Scott Calvin

It's the world-first technology that will allow the greyhound racing industry to monitor and record the whereabouts of every registered greyhound in New South Wales.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.