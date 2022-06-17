Hugh Parsons doesn't need any reminding of what happened the last time Port Pirates tackled Coffs Harbour Snappers.
But he admits the 38-34 loss on May 8 wasn't a complete waste of time even if he did have to learn the hard way what not to do next time.
"I had a couple of moments personally," he said.
"I threw a big intercept at the start and then when we were up by a couple at the very end I went to knock the ball out to finish the game and got a bad bounce. I didn't get it and they picked it up and scored."
While he would have preferred a hole to swallow him up at Coffs Harbour, Parsons knows the best way to learn is to make a mistake or two.
"It was one where there was no way to point fingers; I had to cop it on the chin," he said.
"But it's a big learning opportunity and you're not going to learn if you don't have those (sorts of games)."
Pirates have won their last two games and a strong performance from Parsons will go a long way to making it three in a row when the Snappers head down the highway to Stuart Park.
"For me this week is not so much about redemption, it's just that we'll keep on building because every week we seem to be getting better," he said.
"It's our ladies day as well so it's a big home game and hopefully we get a big crowd."
Learning a new role in the halves has taken him a while to get used to although he now feels more settled.
"The first few games were a bit rough because I hadn't played 10 before in my life until this year, so stepping into that was very different," he said.
"I'm definitely more comfortable over the last couple of weeks and have felt like my kicking game especially has come along a lot better and my passing game as well."
And what was the one take away from the four-point loss to the Snappers?
"Obviously I'm not going to do that again and make sure I keep it simple and stick to the plan," he said.
