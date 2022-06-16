Facilities at Sovereign Hills the focus as 1000th family plans to move in

Facilities at Sovereign Hills will now be the focus as the 1000th family builds their dream home in the master planned community.
A purpose-built community centre and a pub are two of the facilities that are in the early planning stages for the Sovereign Hills community.
Advertisement
Lewis Land Group CEO Matthew McCarron said having the 1000th family purchase a block of land is a big milestone.
"There's a number of milestones as part of our plan and as a result of that we're getting very close to starting the process of delivering the community centre," he said.
"We'll be doing consultation on what that community centre will be and what it will look like. Whether that will be a library, a working facility or a multi-purpose facility."
Mr McCarron said with more people moving to the area and the plan for a further 1000 homes, facilities are a key focus of Lewis Land Group.
"We're always looking at adding new services and new facilities to Sovereign Hills," he said.
"We have a number of licensed premises as part of Sovereign Place Town Centre and we have a location earmarked for a pub and potentially a brewery. We're talking to a range of parties at the moment about that."
Port Macquarie's Suzy Spicer and Remko Verschuur purchased a block of land in The Heritage precinct which has made them the 1000th family to move to Sovereign Hills.
"We love Sovereign Hills. The area has a great feel with fantastic amenities like local shops, playgrounds and schooling. Our block has a bush outlook but is still very close to Port Macquarie," Ms Spicer said.
"We're excited to build our dream home. We're looking forward to the new infrastructure of the business centre, the additional retail shops, plus the new sporting fields will be great for the kids who will definitely need some space to kick a footy."
Mr McCarron welcomed the family to Sovereign Hills at a special morning tea on Thursday, June 16.
"The Sovereign Hills we're familiar with today is the result of more than 10 years of hard work and dedication from our Port Macquarie based planning and construction team," Mr McCarron said.
"We have always been mindful of the important role we play in the community, so we have done everything possible to support local businesses, local retailers, local community groups and of course local families."
The event was also attended by Sovereign Hills' first land purchasers Owen and Janet Trimmer who moved to the community from north west Sydney 10 years ago seeking a quieter lifestyle.
The community has grown considerably over the past decade, with more than 2000 residents now calling Sovereign Hills home. There is space for up to 2400 homes and 7500 residents.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the demand for regional living had increased substantially over the past three years.
"This growth has also resulted in the creation of hundreds of local jobs and a huge financial injection to the economy of the Hastings," she said.
Advertisement
Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan welcomed the milestone and noted the positive impacts of the Sovereign Hills development.
"In the current climate of housing affordability pressures and the influx of population away from the metropolitan areas into popular regions like the Mid North Coast, it is fantastic to see innovative and well-planned developments like Sovereign Hills continue to expand and welcome more residents," he said.
BEFORE YOU GO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.