Wauchope Jockey Club president Les Latimore had to chase hard to achieve Showcase meeting status for Sunday's Wauchope Cup.
The amount of chasing he did was worth it with $20,000 now up for grabs for the winner of the main race.
It will be the first time the Cup has been a Showcase meeting.
"It's a big thing for our club because we've lost a few meetings through rain and whatever and the virus closed one down a little bit so it knocks your profits around to keep going," he said.
"This one will be a big one for us.
"They're like hen's teeth, those Showcase meetings, because everyone wants one, but we got one this year and I chased hard for that.
"We really appreciate Racing NSW coming on board."
Latimore says nominations have been strong with all eight races set to feature full fields of 14 runners.
Last year's Cup meeting had to be transferred to Kempsey due to rain, but the recent dry run of weather in the Hastings is set to to see the event return to Port Macquarie Race Club.
The jockey club was hopeful of a strong turnout on Sunday.
"The weather has come good and the virus has dispersed a little bit," Latimore said.
"They were the two major things that were reducing crowds, but it's like when you come into summer everyone wants to get their shorts on and get outside.
"If we can hold this sunshine the cup day will be like that, everyone will want to come out and play."
