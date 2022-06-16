A push has been lost to consult with the community about replacing references to "climate change" with "sustainable resource management" in a fundamental planning document.
The matter relates to the community-devised roadmap for the region's future, Imagine2050.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council adopted the community strategic plan in April but requested its chief executive officer replace references to "climate change" with "sustainable resource management". That motion was carried six to three.
Crs Lauren Edwards, Rachel Sheppard and Nik Lipovac lodged a rescission motion, which went before the Thursday, June 16 council meeting, with an ultimate aim to consult with the community before altering the words within community strategic plan.
The status quo remains as the rescission motion was lost four to five.
Cr Edwards said the council amended the community strategic plan on the floor of council without any notice to the community.
She said importantly, no feedback received from the community while the community strategic plan was on exhibition conveyed a want to remove or replace the reference to climate change from the document.
The community strategic plan is the culmination of an extensive community engagement program, which sought to document priorities and aspirations.
Cr Edwards said removing the words climate change from the plan amounted to removing the community's own words without consultation.
Cr Lipovac supported the rescission motion, saying perhaps they had misread or not fully appreciated the community's stand on this.
The rescission proposal was not a debate about climate change but about how the council engaged with the community, Cr Sheppard said.
Community consultation on a separate proposal to rescind the council's Climate Change Response Policy yielded 237 submissions.
Cr Sheppard said that number of submissions told her this was of interest and there was a high level of community discussion.
Cr Sharon Griffiths, who spoke against the rescission motion, said she was happy to wait for the results of an upcoming survey.
The matter of climate change will be taken to the community as part of a regular Micromex survey which gauges residents' views on a range of topics.
Cr Lisa Intemann said the rescission motion was about a matter of process and the council should go to the community about this matter and not wait for the survey.
"We did, after all, get quite a significant reply from the national community regarding climate change," she said.
Climate change was major issue during the federal election.
Deputy mayor Adam Roberts said he didn't have any problem with the council process in making the change in the planning document and the information from the survey should clarify the issue.
Climate change has been a hot topic for the council.
Council revoked its Climate Change Emergency Declaration at its February 2022 meeting, becoming the first council in the state to do so.
Any reference to the declaration was later removed from council's Climate Change Response Policy. A report is due at the September council meeting to consider the proposal to rescind that policy.
